De Gea no longer reliable at Man Utd - Neville

The Spanish shot-stopper has been criticised heavily after his most recent performance for the Red Devils

Former defender Gary Neville believes David de Gea is no longer the reliable player he once was for the club.

De Gea was slammed by Roy Keane for a costly mistake he made in the Red Devils' recent 1-1 draw with .

While manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to brush off the criticism aimed at his shot-stopper, Neville has backed up Keane's comments, stressing the Spaniard has struggled consistently for some time.

More teams

Neville believes the 2018 World Cup was a turning point for De Gea with his showing at the tournament in leading to a lack of confidence.

"He was the one player United could rely upon for the last four years but he's not the same," he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

"He hasn't been the same for some time. When form drops for six months it's a blip but when it goes on for a year you start to worry. When it goes over two years it becomes more permanent.

"That is now a fair representation of what De Gea is as he's making lots of mistakes. Ones he would never make - he was always somebody you could completely rely upon. It can only be a confidence thing. The arms, legs and body are the same - it's got to be the mind.

"The reception he's got in has affected him. He's even been booed by Spanish fans when he's wearing the Spanish shirt. In the World Cup in 2018 he really struggled and from that he's doubted himself. Mentally he's not quite the same."

While De Gea has struggled to impress at Old Trafford, Dean Henderson has impressed on loan with .

Though Henderson's immediate future remains unclear, Solskjaer recently declared he certainly has what it takes to become the Red Devils' number one in years to come.

Article continues below

"Dean has made some great choices over the years and has developed fantastically," Solskjaer said.

"We're looking at that in terms of where he's going to be next season, but as yet that has not been decided.

"This season has proved a great experience for him, he's done himself some favours with his performances, and proved he will be 's No.1 and Man United's No.1 at some point."