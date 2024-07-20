DC United vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between DC United and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United will take on Celtic in a pre-season friendly at the Audi Field on Sunday.

DC United are 11th in the MLS standings and will be using this fixture as a way to test their squad depth in the middle of the season. Celtic are heading into their third friendly fixture and will be looking to continue their progress.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

DC United vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: July 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 am BST Venue: Audi Field

The match will be played at the Audi Field on Sunday, with kick-off at 12.30 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch DC United vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown on Celtic TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

DC United's long-serving captain and centre-back Steven Birnbaum has announced his retirement after 11 seasons with the club. This will be his farewell match.

Jackson Hopkins recovered from a back injury and made a substitute appearance in the win over Minnesota. He could be in contention to play against Celtic. However, Kristian Fletcher, Conner Antley, and Russell Canouse remain unavailable for selection.

DC United predicted XI: Bono; Herrera, Birnbaum, Peltola; Dajome, Stroud, Klich, Rodriguez, Santos; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Zamudio, Crockford, Miller Defenders: Bartlett, Akinmboni, Sargis, Herrera Midfielders: Peltola, Garay, Klich, Dobbelaere, Pirani Forwards: Murrell, Stroud, Santos, DiPietro

Celtic team news

For Celtic, right-back Alistair Johnston is unlikely to feature as he has recently returned from international duty with Canada at the 2024 Copa America.

Celtic predicted XI: Sinisalo; Tomoki, Welsh, Murray, Taylor; Holm, McGregor, O'Riley; Yang, Furuhashi, Maeda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sinisalo, Bain, Siegrist Defenders: Johnston, Taylor, Lagerbielke, Scales, Nawrocki, Kobayashi, Carter-Vickers, Ralston, Welsh, Montgomery Midfielders: Holm, McCarthy, Hyeok-kyu, Iwata, Shaw, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Palma, Furuhashi, Kühn, Hyun-jun, Maeda, Johnston

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

