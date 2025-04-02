How to activate DAZN's brand-new subscription offer for boxing and sports fans in the UK

Calling all boxing fans! DAZN has a special deal for UK-based sports fans that are looking to catch the biggest and best boxing matches in 2025 and beyond.

In case you hadn't heard, Queensberry Promotions and DAZN began their new partnership deal in April 2025, meaning the team-up affirms DAZN as the place to catch the best coverage of heavyweight boxing on a global scale.

Boxing promoter Frank Warren has brought his roster of boxing superstars to the planet's largest boxing platform, which will see the most anticipated fights shown via DAZN's streaming platform for years to come.

And to celebrate this iconic partnership, there's currently a special deal for any boxing enthusiasts looking to sign up to a DAZN subscription.

GOAL has all the information you'll need to get set up, including prices and how to register - providing you sign up during the limited promotional period that ends on 7 April.

Getty Images Sport

What is DAZN?

DAZN is a live and on-demand streaming service that's perfect for sports fans. It has a selection of exclusive boxing match ups, the biggest fights, weekly shows, and documentaries. DAZN brands itself as the 'Undisputed home of global boxing', and for good reason. Aside from the exclusivity on a number of top tier fights and content, they show over 185 fights each year.

While the new deal between Queensberry Promotions and DAZN is the latest triumph for the provider, DAZN also includes fights from other big promoter names in the industry, such as Match Room, Goldenboy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, and many more.

Upcoming fights on DAZN

On 5 April, Manchester will be the host to no less than 11 bouts, with the following matches scheduled.

Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic; Heavyweight

David Adeleye vs Jeamie Tshikeva; Heavyweight, for the vacant British heavyweight title

Jack Rafferty vs Cory O'Regan; Super lightweight, for the Commonwealth title

Delicious Orie vs Milos Veletic; Heavyweight

Khaleel Majid vs Alex Murphy; Super lightweight

Royston Barney-Smith vs TBA; Featherweight

Mark Chamberlain vs Miguel Angel Scaringi; Super lightweight

Nelson Birchall vs TBA; Welterweight

Ramtin Musah vs Robbie Chapman; Light heavyweight

Louis Szeto vs Nabil Ahmed; Super bantamweight

Alfie Middlemiss vs Alexander Morales; Featherweight

Getty Images Sport

What's the offer?

Currently, there's a 30% discount when you sign up to DAZN, which equates to a significant saving over the course of a year.

You can pay in either one single amount or in instalments, with the upfront payment working out the cheapest option. Paying upfront at the special offer price is the equivalent of spending just £1.61 a week.

But be sure to note that this offer expires on 7 April 2025, so you'd need to sign up this week to start saving on all your future boxing viewing.

Payment type Full price Special offer price Annual - Instalment £14.99 £10.49 Annual - Upfront £119.99 £83.99

How to sign up to DAZN

It's pretty simple for new customers to get started, by following the below steps.

First, head over to the DAZN homepage, HERE.

Click 'Get DAZN', which will take you to your subscription options.

Create an account by adding your personal details, then click 'Continue'.

Enter your payment details and continue.

Once your account is setup, you'll be able to access DAZN's content immediately.

DAZN accepts payment types, including Mastercard, Visa, and PayPal.

DAZN

Is it worth signing up?

If you're into boxing then the obvious answer here is absolutely. For a considerably low cost (under £2 a week), it's the perfect place to satisfy all your boxing needs, with enough exclusivity and readily available content to justify the costs - especially when it's on special offer until 7 April.