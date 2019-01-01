David Luiz signs Chelsea extension

The defender will remain with the Blues until 2021

David Luiz ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a new deal with the club.

The club announced on Friday that the defender had extended his contract with Chelsea and will be under contract through the 2020-21 campaign.

Luis has made 48 appearances across all competitions this campaign while scoring three goals as he's become one of Maurizio Sarri's go-to players after falling down the depth chart under previous manager Antonio Conte.

The Brazilian has also guided Chelsea to the final, where the club will face after dispatching in penalties in the semi-final round.

"I am so happy to be here and to have this opportunity to stay. I love this club and I still have the ambition of a young player," Luiz said in a statement.

"It means a lot to reach another European final, and we still have the opportunity to finish in the top three of the Premier League this season and I will continue to try to do my best to help the team."

Luiz has made 35 league appearances this campaign, his most since originally joining the club in 2011 and since rejoining in 2016 following a two-year stint with .

Across his Chelsea career, Luiz has made a total 246 appearances, scoring 18 goals while winning a Premier League, , and Europa League trophy.

"We are delighted David Luiz will be staying with the club," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia in a statement.

"He has set the perfect example to those around him throughout the campaign and been a huge influence on and off the pitch.

"With the Europa League final still to come, we hope to finish off the season with silverware and David will be central to that success in Baku and beyond."

Chelsea are set to face Leicester on Sunday in the final match of the Premier League season.

Following a friendly against the New Revolution on Wednesday, Chelsea will turn focus towards Arsenal and the May 29 Europa League final in Baku.