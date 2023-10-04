'I really shouldn’t have said that' - David Beckham finally reveals reason 'fuming' Sir Alex Ferguson kicked a boot at his head & insists he 'never wanted to leave' Man Utd

David Beckham has explained what he said to Sir Alex Ferguson to make the former Manchester United boss kick a boot at his head.

Beckham swore at Ferguson

Fergie kicked boot at Becks' head

Beckham says he didn't want to leave United

WHAT HAPPENED? In 2003 - shortly before Beckham left United for Real Madrid - photos emerged in the tabloids of the England star sporting a cut above his left eye. The injury was caused by an irate Ferguson after United had lost 2-0 to Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round, but Beckham has now explained that he was partly to blame.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We walked in the changing room and the boss is fuming," The United legend said in the newly released Netflix documentary titled Beckham. "I can see it by his face. And when you see the boss’s face like this, you don’t want to be anywhere near him. It is a face that no one can do, trust me. [He was f'ing and blinding] and I went back at the boss and said 'no' and then I swore. I said the f-word. And then I saw him change, and I was like, 'S***, I really shouldn’t have said that'. I think I said the f-word too many times." On the photos of a bandaged Beckham that appeared in the press, Ferguson says: "I think that was stage-managed. It wasn’t even worth a stitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beckham ended up joining Real Madrid a few months later, although in the documentary he claims he never wanted to leave Old Trafford. "It was my home. My relationship with the boss was always special. We had our moments, but I still loved him," he said.

Ferguson countered that by saying: "The decision was made, it was better he [Beckham] went. He didn’t need to go. He could have stayed if he wanted. I think he knew it was the right time."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BECKHAM?: Beckham was one of the best players in the world at the time, and fast-forward two decades, he finds himself working with another. The former England captain is co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami, home of Lionel Messi.