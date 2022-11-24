Dani Alves takes shot at Kylian Mbappe: 'His attack partners are more phenomenal than him!'

Dani Alves has thrown a dig towards Kylian Mbappe, suggesting he isn't as good as Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar.

WHAT HAPPENED? Alves pulled no punches as he spoke about his time at PSG in a new interview, where he made quite the claim about Mbappe and compared him to Messi and Neymar - two players he's struck up a strong bond with.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Alves delivered an honest assessment: "Mbappe is a phenomenon who has not yet understood that those who play with him in attack are bigger phenomenon than him. A great player must always know and understand who he plays with, your teammates enrich your qualities."

He continued, describing Messi and Neymar as "geniuses" before adding: "If Mbappe gave the ball to Messi and Neymar, he would score 150 goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alves, who is the most decorated footballer of all-time, spent two years at PSG from 2017 to 2019, but also played with Neymar and Messi at Barcelona, while also playing with the former for Brazil. His adoration for the pair is clear to see, as the three lifted the treble together at Camp Nou in 2014-15.

WHAT NEXT FOR DANI ALVES? The Brazilian legend is currently at his third World Cup with the Selecao, but will have plenty to do to earn a starting berth.