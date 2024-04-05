Damac vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Damac and Al Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Damac will host Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium on Friday. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are second in the standings, 12 points behind league leaders Al Hilal. Damac are further behind in eighth place.

Al Nassr will be confident of picking up their fourth win in a row in the league. They are heading into the fixture on the back of a big 8-0 win over Abha in their last game, thanks to a stunning hat-trick by Ronaldo. Damac will have to be at their best to avoid a defeat as they have won only one out of their last eight matches.

Damac vs Al Nassr kick-off time

Date: April 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium

The match will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Damac FC vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on DAZN in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Damac team news

Damac midfielder Bader Munshi faces a one-match suspension following his fourth yellow card in the Saudi Pro League this season.

Both Domagoj Antolic and Tarek Hamed were sidelined for Monday's draw but are anticipated to return to the starting lineup for Friday's match.

Damac predicted XI: Zeghba; Solan, Chafai, Bedrane, Al-Anazi; Al-Bishi, Antolic, Hamed, Stanciu, N'Koudou; Al-Shahrani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hawsawi, B. Al-Shahrani Defenders: Bedrane, Chafai, Al-Shammrani, Al-Rashidi, Al-Anazi, Al-Obaid, S. Al-Hawsawi, A. Al-Hawsawi, Faqihi Midfielders: Hamed, Majrashi, Antolic, Stanciu, A. Al-Shahrani, Qahtani, N'Koudou, Makeen, Al-Bishi, Al-Zain Forwards: Ceesay, Harisi, Solan, Al-Juhani

Al Nassr team news

The visitors will miss Anderson Talisca for the remainder of the season due to a thigh injury.

Al-Nassr is also expected to be without Waleed Abdullah, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Abdulelah Al-Amri, and Sultan Al-Ghannam.

Former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is likely to be reinstated into the starting lineup after serving a suspension.

Al-Nassr predicted XI: Ospina; Boushal, Al-Fatil, Laporte, Telles; Otavio, Brozovic; Mane, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Afandy, Al-Otaibi Defenders: Laporte, Lajami, Al-Fatil, Telles, Behich, Qasem, Al-Boushal Midfielders: Brozovic, Al-Hassan, Al-Sulaiheem, Otavio, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Aliwa, Yahya Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Al-Nemer

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/10/23 Al Nassr 2 - 1 Damak Saudi Pro League 25/02/23 Damak 0 - 3 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 10/09/22 Al Nassr 2 - 1 Damak Saudi Pro League 08/01/22 Damak 0 - 2 Al Nassr Saudi Pro League 13/08/21 Al Nassr 4 - 1 Damak Saudi Pro League

