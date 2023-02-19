Daly has to be a No.9 for England! Villa star at the double as the Lionesses beat Italy

Rachel Daly was at the double as England beat Italy 2-1 in the Arnold Clark Cup, staking a strong claim for a regular role up front.

Daly scored twice as England won 2-1

Robinson shone on full debut for Lionesses

Italy's fifth defeat in a row

TELL ME MORE: The Aston Villa star is more often seen at full-back for her country, but she got the nod as a No.9 on Sunday and repaid Sarina Wiegman's trust with two great headers.

Katie Robinson delivered the first cross as she starred on her first senior start for England, with Lauren James coming off the bench to whip in a delightful ball for the second - either side of Sofia Cantore's equaliser for Italy, which was also a header.

THE MVP: Daly will win all the plaudits for her brace, with her movement in the box throughout the game simply superb as England got a lot of joy out side. This performance will do her chances of playing in that front line more often no harm at all.

THE BIG LOSER: It's now five defeats in a row for Italy. The Azzurre had an incredibly underwhelming Euro 2022 campaign last summer and this recent run of results doesn't bode well going into the Women's World Cup in July, either.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Both teams will play their final games of the Arnold Clark Cup on Wednesday - England facing Belgium after Italy take on South Korea.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐