Cyprus vs Scotland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
team-logo
AEK Arena - George Karapatakis
team-logo
Scotland celebrate vs GeorgiaGetty Images
EC QualificationCyprus vs ScotlandCyprusScotland

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifier between Cyprus and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland will be aiming to maintain their perfect record in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers when they face Cyprus on Friday.

Having failed to make it to the 2022 World Cup finals, Steve Clarke's men are currently atop Group A of the European Championship qualifiers with 12 points off their wins over Cyprus, Spain, Norway and Georgia.

On the other hand, other than the Nations League, Cyprus are far from booking their first-ever appearance at a major tournament. Temur Ketsbaia's side will be looking to register their first win in the ongoing qualifiers, with their last outing ending with a 3-1 loss to Norway.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cyprus vs Scotland kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 8, 2023
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:AEK ARENA

The UEFA European Championship Qualification match between Cyprus and Scotland will be played at the AEK ARENA in Larnaca, Cyprus.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on September 8 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Cyprus vs Scotland online - TV channels & live streams

Viaplay Sports 1Watch here

The game is broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1, and is available to stream online live through Viaplay.

For those unable to watch the game, can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cyprus team news

Cyprus' top active goalscorer, Pieros Sotiriou will start at the tip of the attack.

Goalkeeper Joel Mall is in line for this third international cap, with Minas Antoniou and Anderson Correia operating as the full-backs.

Charalambos Charalambous and Grigoris Kastanos should continue in the middle.

Cyprus possible XI: Mall; Antoniou, Gogic, Laifis, Ioannou, Correia; Charalampous, Kousoulos, Kastanos, Kyriakou; Sotiriou.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Panagi, Demetriou, Mall
Defenders:Laifis, N. Ioannou, Antoniades, Antoniou, Karo, Andreou, Panayiotou, Roberge, Correia
Midfielders:Kyriakou, Kastanos, Kousoulos, Gogic, Charalampous, M. Ioannou
Forwards:Christofi, Sotiriou, Pittas, Loizou, Tzionis,, Kakoullis, Elia

Scotland team news

It would be hard to think of a Scottish XI without the likes of Kieran Tierney, Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn, with the latter likely to be pitted alongside Lyndon Dykes up front.

With Ryan Porteous and Jack Hendry paired at center-back, Billy Gilmour and Callum McGregor would start alongside McTominay in midfield.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Hickey, Porteous, Hendry, Tierney, Robertson; McTominay, Gilmour, McGregor; McGinn, Dykes.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Gunn, Clark, McCrorie
Defenders:Robertson, Tierney, McKenna, Hendry, Patterson, Hickey, Souttar, Porteous
Midfielders:McGinn, McGregor, Armstrong, McTominay, McLean, Gilmour, Jack, Ferguson
Forwards:Christie, Dykes, Adams, Nisbet, Shankland

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
Mar 25, 2023Scotland 3-0 CyprusEuro Qualifiers
Nov 16, 2019Cyprus 1-2 ScotlandEuro Qualifiers
Jun 8, 2019Scotland 2-1 CyprusEuro Qualifiers
Nov 11, 2011Cyprus 1-2 ScotlandInternational Friendly
Apr 26, 1989Scotland 2-1 CyprusUEFA World Cup Qualifiers

