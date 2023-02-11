Crystal Palace vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Crystal Palace against Brighton in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Crystal Palace are set to welcome Brighton to Selhurst Park on Saturday, with both of last season's M23 derbies in the league ending as 1-1 stalemates.

Patrick Vieira's side are yet to register three points in a game in 2023 that started with a 4-0 home loss against Tottenham, as Palace booked their fourth defeat in their last six games in all competitions after going down 2-1 at Manchester United last weekend.

Whereas Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls defeated Liverpool twice - once in the league and the other in a FA Cup fourth-round tie - with the visitors now looking to extend their unbeaten run of eight games overall following a 1-0 win over Bournemouth last Saturday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton date & kick-off time

Game: Crystal Palace vs Brighton Date: February 8, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium, London

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Brighton on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

The Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Brighton has not been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

In India, the game will not be shown on TV but is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar

Crystal Palace team news & squad

Wilfried Zaha is unlikely to return after missing the game against Man United due to a hamstring injury. Joachim Andersen (calf) and Joel Ward (muscle problem), who also missed the weekend contest, will need to pass a late fitness test.

Nathan Ferguson has returned to training as he continues his rehabilitation from a foot injury, but James McArthur is in contention after recovering from a groin problem.

Meanwhile, January signings Albert Sambi Lokonga and Naouirou Ahamada would offer Vieira a few options, while Eberechi Eze would hope to be promoted to the XI.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes; Ayew, Eze, Schlupp; Edouard

Position Players Goalkeepers Johnstone, Guaita Defenders Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders Doucoure, Riedewald, Milvojevic, Lokonga, Ahamada, Hughes, McArthur, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha, Olise Forwards Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Brighton team news & squad

Levi Colwill, Adam Lallana and Jakub Moder are out injured for Brighton, with Evan Ferguson a doubt after missing the Bournemouth win with a knee problem.

Alexis Mac Allister is back after serving his one-game ban and would join Moises Caicedo who should continue after featuring over the weekend following the January transfer drama.

Danny Welbeck will be supported by Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March from either wing.

Brighton possible XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Veltman, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Gross, Mitoma; Welbeck