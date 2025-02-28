+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FA Cup
Selhurst Park
Watch live on BBC
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Millwall FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace will face Millwall in an FA Cup fifth-round match at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The Eagles defeated Doncaster Rovers 2-0 in the previous round, while Millwall made it this far after knocking out fellow Championship side Leeds United by the same scoreline.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

BBC OneWatch here
BBC iPlayerWatch here
BBC Sport WebsiteWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Millwall will be available to watch live on BBC platforms.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Millwall kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup
Selhurst Park

The FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Millwall will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Saturday, March 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Crystal Palace team news

Captain Marc Guehi will need a once-over due to a knock to his knee in the midweek 4-1 Premier League win over Aston Villa, but Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure and Joel Ward are sure to miss out through their respective injuries.

Nathaniel Clyne will stand by to replace Guehi at the back in case required, while Romain Esse could face his old club as an option for Ismaila Sarr, Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah in the final third.

Millwall team news

The visitors will not be able to field the cup-tied trio of Aaron Connolly, Tristan Crama and Benicio Baker-Boaitey.

On the injury front, Dan McNamara remains ruled out with a knee injury, while Joe Bryan, Ra'ees Bangura-Williams and Ryan Leonard are doubtful to feature at Selhurst Park.

Form

Standings

