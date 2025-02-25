How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Amid their quest for European football, Aston Villa will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

Villa are eighth on the standings table after beating Chelsea 2-1 at home over the weekend, while the 13th-placed Palace picked up a 2-0 win at Fulham last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on Tuesday, February 25, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Other than Joel Ward, Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad, Palace boss Oliver Glasner will have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

While midfielder Adam Wharton may start on the bench once again, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze should feature in the final third.

Aston Villa team news

The Villans' head coach Unai Emery will remain without Ross Barkley, Pau Torres, Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana and Tyrone Mings due to injuries.

On the other hand, Axel Disasi will be available for selection after his ineligibility to face his parent club at the weekend, while Morgan Rogers could shake off his knock against Chelsea.

Marcus Rashford will join Marco Asensio and Ollie Watkins in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links