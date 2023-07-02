‘Started crying at work’ – How Inter Miami fans reacted to news of Lionel Messi transfer for MLS outfit

News of Lionel Messi’s move to America left some Inter Miami fans emotional, with one admitting to “crying at work” when the deal was announced.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is preparing to open a new chapter in his remarkable career after reaching the end of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. The Barcelona legend will be moving to MLS as a free agent, as he links up with the franchise co-owned by Manchester United legend David Beckham. Few in Florida could believe that such a coup was possible when the stunning transfer was confirmed, with tears being shed ahead of the Argentine’s arrival in the United States.

WHAT THEY SAID: Inter Miami fan Cintia McCann, an Argentine native, has told the Miami Herald of her reaction: “I started crying at work. One of my co-workers got the newsflash and he came and told me and I was like ‘WHAT’, and started crying. I had to step away and recoup.”

Another ardent follower, Christian Triay, added: “I was pretty shocked, even though all of the rumours were going around saying that he was potentially coming. It’s something that you don’t believe until it happens so when it happened, I couldn’t believe it all.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami in a Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul on July 21, with his MLS bow coming a month later against Charlotte FC. Tickets for those fixtures, which are due to be staged at DRV PNK Stadium, are now selling for upwards of $1,000 dollars – but those snapping up said entry passes consider that to be money well spent. Triay said: “I think it’s worth it. Luckily for me, I’ve been a season ticket holder since 2021 so I won’t get too affected, maybe next year. But everyone wants to see the greatest player ever, so I’m not really surprised.” McCann went on to say: “It’s worth it because he’s not going to just change soccer. This team is going to do so much better for soccer [and] all across North America. It’s already a passion in Argentina and South American countries, and now they’re going to bring that here.”

WHAT NEXT? Messi is not the only star attraction preparing to join up with the Eastern Conference strugglers, who have appointed ex-Argentina and Barcelona boss Tata Martino as their new head coach, with another deal being tied up for World Cup-winning midfielder Sergio Busquets following the expiration of his contract at Camp Nou.