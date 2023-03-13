Cristiano Ronaldo vs Wilfried Zaha in Saudi Arabia? Crystal Palace star offered £9m-per-year contract by Al-Ittihad

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha could follow Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia amid reports of him being offered a mega contract by Al-Ittihad.

Zaha offered mega deal

Al-Ittihad table club-record contract

Winger's Palace deal up this summer

WHAT HAPPENED? With Zaha's future at Palace continuing to look bleak, offers are coming in for the 30-year-old, who could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. But while he has been linked with a move to more established Premier League sides, the Daily Mail report that Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad have offered Zaha the most lucrative contract in the club's history.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report states Al-Ittihad's deal is worth close to £200,000-per-week when factoring in all of the relevant bonuses; the equivalent of a £320,000-per-week contract in the Premier League. The Ivory Coast international is focusing solely on finishing the current season as strongly as possible before deciding on his future, but he is attracting plenty of interest, with AC Milan also keeping tabs on him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo shocked the world at the beginning of 2023 when he completed his free transfer switch to Al-Nassr, with his new club also showing an interest in signing Zaha, which would've made them team-mates. But Al-Ittihad, who are challenging Nassr for the Saudi Pro League title, have jumped ahead in the race by offering Zaha such a huge contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZAHA? The 30-year-old has recently returned from injury and will be key to Palace's battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League before potentially departing.