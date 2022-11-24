Cristiano Ronaldo next club: Ex-Man Utd forward set to get mega Saudi Arabia offer that will make him 'face of 2030 World Cup bid'

With Cristiano Ronaldo having severed ties with Manchester United, The Telegraph reports that he is to land a mega-money offer from Saudi Arabia.

Portuguese forward released by United

All-time great is now a free agent

Continues to attract interest from Middle East

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has, in the wake of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised prominent figures from United’s past and present, seen a lucrative contract at Old Trafford ripped up. He is now a free agent, with the 37-year-old expected to make a decision on his next move once another bid for global glory with Portugal at the 2022 World Cup has come to a close.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo did attract admiring glances from the Middle East over the summer, when making a first push for the exits in Manchester, and The Telegraph claims that interest is to be rekindled.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It has been suggested that the legendary frontman, who snubbed an offer from Al-Hilal worth over £125 million-a-year ($151m) a few months ago, will be presented with more lucrative terms that will also allow him to become the face of a Saudi bid to win hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portuguese superstar has also been linked with clubs in England and America, while a return to his roots at Sporting has been speculated on, but no official announcement has been made as yet regarding his future intentions.