WATCH: Lucky CR7?! Cristiano Ronaldo catches former Man Utd team-mate Martin Dubravka in the face with reckless lunge on Portugal duty - but swerves red card

Cristiano Ronaldo avoided a red card in Portugal's win over Slovakia despite catching goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the face with a reckless lunge.

Ronaldo draws blank on international duty

Fortunate to not see red for challenge on Dubravka

Gets away with just a yellow

WHAT HAPPENED? Bruno Fernandes' first-half strike was enough to see Portugal over the line against Slovakia but they, and Ronaldo in particular, might count themselves lucky that they ended the game with the full contingent of 11 players. After mis-hitting a golden shooting chance, Ronaldo flew into a challenge on the Slovakian goalkeeper Dubravka - his former Man Utd team-mate - and caught him in the face with a stray boot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Had the decision gone the other way and Ronaldo was given his marching orders, it would have been his first-ever dismissal in the colours of his country. However, he will miss Portugal's game against Luxembourg on Monday through a suspension picked up via the yellow card.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The prolific forward won't have the opportunity to add to his 123-goal haul for Portugal against Luxembourg on Monday and will have to watch on from the stands instead.