Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi - Who has scored the most hat-tricks?

Cristiano Ronaldo's quadruple for Al Nassr in the 4-0 win over Al Wehda didn't just saw him take his career league tally to 500+, but it also represented his 61st hat-trick.
The Portugal star is unmatched when it comes to hat-tricks, with Lionel Messi sitting second in the rankings on 56 trebles.
They are followed by Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez, who both have 29 hat-tricks.
Meanwhile, the next generation of super strikers has already made its way into the top 10 as well.
Erling Haaland has find the net at least three times in one match on 16 occasions, while Kylian Mbappe has taken the matchball home 14 times.
Spurs' all-time top scorer Harry Kane has netted 15 hat-tricks over the course of his career.
Let us find out the top 10 players with the most hat-tricks in their professional careers.
Player
Club
Hat-tricks
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
61
Lionel Messi
PSG
56
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
29
Luis Suarez
Gremio
29
Mario Gomez
Retired
18
Sergio Aguero
Retired
18
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
AC Milan
17
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
16
Harry Kane
Tottenham
15
Kylian Mbappe
PSG
14