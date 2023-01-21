Cristiano Ronaldo an 'inspiration' for Francis Ngannou after fighter dramatically leaves UFC

Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded a picture with world-famous fighter Francis Ngannou, who labelled the Portuguese an "inspiration" following his UFC exit.

Ngannou stripped of title after UFC exit

Called Ronaldo "inspiration" in Instagram post

CR7 lauded "world champion" in provocative message

WHAT HAPPENED? Ngannou decided to part ways with the company amid a contractual dispute and was consequently stripped of his heavyweight title. He was pictured with Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia on the player's Instagram, with the former UFC man commenting: "Great chatting with you and thank you for your kind words. Very inspirational!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's inspiration is unsurprising given the similar dramatic shift in his own career. The 37-year-old was famously forced out of Manchester United following controversial comments made about the club, and can perhaps provide relevant guidance to Ngannou.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The Portugal international looks set to make his long-awaited debut for his new club when Al-Nassr travel to Al-Ettifaq on Sunday.