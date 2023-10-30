'Fantastic night' - Georgina Rodriguez joins partner Cristiano Ronaldo ringside for Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou 'Battle of the Baddest' bout in Saudi Arabia

- Ronaldo ringside for Fury/Ngannou fight
- Rodriguez posted pictures on Instagram
- Thanked senior Saudi official for 'fantastic night'
WHAT HAPPENED? Rodriguez posted pictures, including those from ringside, as she and Ronaldo spent Saturday night at the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou fight in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh. Fury won the bout courtesy of a contentious split-decision.
WHAT THEY POSTED:
WHAT THEY SAID: Rodriguez called it a 'fantastic night' and noted her congratulations to Riyadh Season, Saudi Arabia's enormous winter entertainment festival. "We really enjoyed it," she wrote.
THE GOSSIP: Based on the gratitude of the post, the couple appeared to be guests of Turki Alalshikh, a Saudi adviser at the Royal Court who is currently Chairman of General Authority for Entertainment. The 42-year-old has also been owner of Spanish club UD Almeria since 2019, overseeing their return to La Liga.
WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 38-year-old had been in action for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League a few hours before the Fury-Ngannou fight and the team will take to the pitch again on Tuesday when they face Jordan Henderson's Al-Ettifaq in the last 16 of this season's King's Cup.