'Ronaldo 5, Atletico Madrid 0' - Juventus star comes out fighting despite loss

The five-time Ballon d'Or could not resist boasting about his career achievements despite his side losing at the Wanda Metripolitano

Cristiano Ronaldo might have been on the wrong side of the result as Atletico Madrid beat his Juventus side in the Champions League - but the five-time Ballon d'Or winner could not resist having the final word.

Diego Simeone's side overcame the two-time European champions 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano through goals from Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin on a night dominated by controversy surrounding the Video Assistant Referee [VAR].

Ronaldo was making his first return to the Spanish capital since his summer move from to Turin.

And though Juve were overwhelmed, the international did not want to leave Madrid with anyone under any illusions as to his brilliance.

Walking through the mixed zone after the game he barked: "I have five Champions Leagues, you [Atletico] have none."

The 34-year-old won the European Cup with in 2008 before scooping it four times with Los Blancos - including twice at the expense of city rivals Atletico in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

📺 #DirectoGol



🗣 El mensaje de @Cristiano al abandonar el Metropolitano:



➡ "Tengo cinco Champions y el @Atleti cero" pic.twitter.com/Xi8tghOkeu

At various intervals during the 90 minutes Ronaldo held up five fingers in view of the Los Colchoneros support, to further emphasise his superiority in Europe's premier club competition.

Only six-time winner Paco Gento has won the trophy more times than the ex- forward.

Ronaldo also has the most goals in the competition's history, with 121, ahead of arch-rival Lionel Messi.

Nevertheless, his exploits after the game could not distract from a damaging night for Massimiliano Allegri, though the Bianconeri coach remains hopeful of a second leg comeback.

"Now there is disappointment, but we must believe that we can overturn it,” said the Italian

“It will not be easy, it will take a great game, in which we will have to be good at moving the game more.

"Remaining orderly, which we did not do tonight, even after suffering the second goal, which in fact left us risking more. However, the 2-0 can be overturned, it is useless to cry on it.”