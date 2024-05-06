This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Crawley vs MK Dons: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two playoff semi-final

How to watch the League Two match between Crawley and MK Dons, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crawley will take on MK Dons in the semi-final of the League Two play-offs at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday.

MK Dons have lost only one out of their last six matches and will be confident of claiming a win in the first leg of the semi-final. Crawley Town, on the other hand, have managed just one win in their last five games. Having finished behind MK Dons in the league stage, Monday's hosts will be hopeful of getting an early advantage at home.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crawley vs MK Dons kick-off time

Date:May 6, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm BST
Venue:Broadfield Stadium

The match will be played at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Crawley vs MK Dons online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Crawley team news

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey has stated that he has a complete squad at his disposal, as Kellan Gordon and Harry Forster are due to resume full training ahead of Monday's match.

Crawley predicted XI: Addai; Wright, Conroy, Maguire; Adeyemo, Williams, L Kelly, J Kelly; Lolos, Darcy; Orsi.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Addai, Sandford
Defenders:Gordon, Conroy, Ransom, Maguire, Olagunju, Omole, Mukena, Johnson, Tsaroulla, Williams, Wright
Midfielders:Kelly, Gladwin, Darcy, Roles, Kelly, Khaleel, Kastrati
Forwards:Lolos, Orsi, Brown, Adeyemo, Campbell

Milton Keynes Dons team news

The visitors are likely to be missing forward Matthew Dennis, who has been absent for the past seven matches due to injury.

Joe Tomlinson, who made a comeback from injury and played for over an hour against Sutton, is expected to keep his position in the team.

MK Dons possible XI: Kelly; Tucker, O'Hora, Harvie; Lofthouse, Payne, Bate, Tomlinson; Wearne, Gilbey; Deah.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Marschall, Harness, Kelly
Defenders:O'Hora, Stewart, Tucker, Lewington, Harvie
Midfielders:Bate, Williams, Payne, Wearne, Gilbey, Tomlinson, Robson, Anker, Norman, Lofthouse
Forwards:Tezgel, Kemp, Dean, Harrison, Ilunga

Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionMatch
30/12/23League TwoMK Dons 2 - 0 Crawley Town
16/08/23League TwoCrawley Town 2 - 1 MK Dons
02/03/19League TwoMK Dons 1 - 0 Crawley Town
03/11/18League TwoCrawley Town 0 - 4 MK Dons
10/01/15League OneCrawley Town 2 - 2 MK Dons

Useful links

