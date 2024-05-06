Crawley vs MK Dons: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two playoff semi-final

How to watch the League Two match between Crawley and MK Dons, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crawley will take on MK Dons in the semi-final of the League Two play-offs at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday.

MK Dons have lost only one out of their last six matches and will be confident of claiming a win in the first leg of the semi-final. Crawley Town, on the other hand, have managed just one win in their last five games. Having finished behind MK Dons in the league stage, Monday's hosts will be hopeful of getting an early advantage at home.

Crawley vs MK Dons kick-off time

Date: May 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Broadfield Stadium

The match will be played at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Crawley vs MK Dons online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Crawley team news

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey has stated that he has a complete squad at his disposal, as Kellan Gordon and Harry Forster are due to resume full training ahead of Monday's match.

Crawley predicted XI: Addai; Wright, Conroy, Maguire; Adeyemo, Williams, L Kelly, J Kelly; Lolos, Darcy; Orsi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Addai, Sandford Defenders: Gordon, Conroy, Ransom, Maguire, Olagunju, Omole, Mukena, Johnson, Tsaroulla, Williams, Wright Midfielders: Kelly, Gladwin, Darcy, Roles, Kelly, Khaleel, Kastrati Forwards: Lolos, Orsi, Brown, Adeyemo, Campbell

Milton Keynes Dons team news

The visitors are likely to be missing forward Matthew Dennis, who has been absent for the past seven matches due to injury.

Joe Tomlinson, who made a comeback from injury and played for over an hour against Sutton, is expected to keep his position in the team.

MK Dons possible XI: Kelly; Tucker, O'Hora, Harvie; Lofthouse, Payne, Bate, Tomlinson; Wearne, Gilbey; Deah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marschall, Harness, Kelly Defenders: O'Hora, Stewart, Tucker, Lewington, Harvie Midfielders: Bate, Williams, Payne, Wearne, Gilbey, Tomlinson, Robson, Anker, Norman, Lofthouse Forwards: Tezgel, Kemp, Dean, Harrison, Ilunga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 30/12/23 League Two MK Dons 2 - 0 Crawley Town 16/08/23 League Two Crawley Town 2 - 1 MK Dons 02/03/19 League Two MK Dons 1 - 0 Crawley Town 03/11/18 League Two Crawley Town 0 - 4 MK Dons 10/01/15 League One Crawley Town 2 - 2 MK Dons

