They call that a smash and grab! Costa Rica keep World Cup dream alive with unlikely victory over uninspiring Japan
- Costa Rica scored with first shot on target of tournament
- Japan failed to capitalise on Germany win
- Group E now has three teams on three points
TELL ME MORE: The game followed the same pattern as many of the other matches so far in this World Cup. Neither team created many clear-cut chances but a second-half strike from Keysher Fuller was enough to give Costa Rica a shock win.
THE MVP: After their 7-0 thumping from Spain, not many would have expected Costa Rica to keep a clean sheet, let alone win. Their success is mainly down to Kendall Waston. The six-foot-five-inch centre-back smashed everything that came near him as far away from his goal as possible, being a vital part of his side picking up three points.
THE BIG LOSER: It may be cliche, but Japanese goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda really should have done better with Fuller's effort. He was cruising to a very easy afternoon but failed to deal with Costa Rica's only shot on target of the whole competition.
MATCH IN A PHOTO:
Agony vs ecstasy as Japan miss out on taking themselves to the brink of qualification for the knockout stages...
AS IT STANDS:
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Points
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+7
|3
|Japan
|2
1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
WHAT NEXT FOR JAPAN? Japan face Spain next in their final group game of this year's competition. Costa Rica, meanwhile, take on Germany.
MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐
