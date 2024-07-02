Costa Rica vs Paraguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Costa Rica and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Costa Rica will take on Paraguay in their third group game of the Copa America at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday.

Costa Rica held Brazil in their first game before suffering defeat at the hands of Colombia. They must win the third game and hope Brazil lose their final group game to stand a chance at progressing to the knockouts. Paraguay have lost both of their games so far and are at the bottom of Group D.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Costa Rica vs Paraguay kick-off time

Date: July 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 am BST Venue: Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Premier Sports in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Costa Rica team news

Costa Rica will miss Manfred Ugalde for this crucial match, as the Spartak Moscow striker received his second caution of the tournament on Friday.

Costa Rica possible XI: P. Sequeira; Mitchell, Vargas, Calvo; Quiros, Galo, Brenes, Lassiter; Zamora, Campbell; Contreras.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chamorro, P. Sequeira, Cruz Defenders: Calvo, J. Vargas, Mora, Cascante, Quiros, Taylor, Mitchell, Faerron, Molina, D. Sequeira Midfielders: Lassiter, Galo, Aguilera, Brenes, Alcocer, Bran Forwards: Campbell, Contreras, Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde, K. Vargas, Rojas

Paraguay team news

Andres Cubas will be unavailable for this match due to suspension, following a straight red card near the end of Paraguay's previous game.

Damian Bobadilla was the sole newcomer in their starting XI and could feature again.

Paraguay predicted XI: Morinigo; Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza; Caballero, Villasanti; Bobadilla, Enciso, Sosa; Romero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Aguilar, Morínigo Defenders: Alderete, Balbuena, Gómez, Alonso, Velázquez, Ramírez, Espinoza, Giménez Midfielders: Rojas, Sánchez, Villasanti, Bobadilla, Caballero, Peralta Forwards: Sosa, Almirón, Enciso, Romero, Bareiro, Arce, González, Romero

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/06/16 Costa Rica 0 - 0 Paraguay Copa America 27/03/15 Costa Rica 0 - 0 Paraguay Friendly 06/03/14 Costa Rica 2 - 1 Paraguay Friendly 12/08/10 Paraguay 2 - 0 Costa Rica Friendly 09/07/04 Costa Rica 0 - 1 Paraguay Copa America

Useful links