Coronavirus: Turkish Super Lig to restart from June 12

The president of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), Nihat Ozdemir, has announced that the Turkish Super Lig will resume play on June 12, with all football activities in the country having been suspended on March 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

had become one of the last European leagues to call a halt to sporting action, with the vast majority of governing bodies having already put an stop to their respective competitions in an attempt to limit the spread of Covid-19.

More to follow...