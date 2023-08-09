When is the Carabao Cup second round draw? TV channel, live stream, teams, dates & where to watch

Everything you need to know about the draw for the second round and how to watch live.

The first round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup is approaching a conclusion and there have been plenty of surprises already.

Watford, Millwall, Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, and Southampton are among the clubs to have already been sent home packing, with more 'giant-killings' potentially in store come next round, with a chunk of Premier League sides set to enter the hat.

So what date is the second round draw and what time will it take place? GOAL takes a look, plus how to watch it live on TV or stream online.

When is the Carabao Cup second round draw?

What: Carabao Cup second-round draw When: Aug 9, 2023 Time: 10:15 pm BST

The Carabao Cup second-round draw will take place on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. It is scheduled to get underway at approximately a late time of 10:15pm BST after the conclusion of Burton Albion’s clash with Leicester City.

How to watch & stream Carabao Cup second round draw?

The Carabao Cup second round draw will be part of Sky Sports Football's coverage of the first round clash between Burton Albion and Leicester City.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with streaming available on the Sky Go or the NOW TV app in the United Kingdom.

Alternatively, fans can watch it for free on the Sky Sports Football's official YouTube channel.

Which teams are in the Carabao Cup second round draw?

Like the first round, the second round fixtures will be regionalised, with clubs divided into north and south sections to reduce the travel involved during midweek EFL cup games.

The ball numbers for the draw have not yet been confirmed, but alongside all of the winners of the first round ties that take place this week, the 12 Premier League teams who are not competing in Europe this season will also join the draw, which this year includes Chelsea and Spurs following their underwhelming seasons last time out.

Heavy-hitters Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham and Aston Villa will all get a bye to the third stage of the competition.

Below are the clubs set to take part in the Carabao Cup second round draw ahead of the conclusion of the first round on Wednesday night:

North Section South Section Lincoln City Plymouth Argyle Bolton Wanderers Portsmouth Doncaster Rovers Swansea Mansfield Exeter City Stoke City Newport County Sheffield Wednesday Stevenage Salford City Birmingham Rotherham United Sutton United Harrogate Wycombe Wanderers Bradford City Reading Blackpool Gillingham Port Vale Peterborough Tranmere Rovers Cardiff City/Colchester Blackburn Rovers Queens Park Rangers/Norwich Middlesbrough Bristol City/Oxford United Wrexham AFC Wimbledon/Coventry City Crewe Alexandra Ipswich Town/Bristol Rovers Leeds United/Shrewsbury - Burton Albion/Leicester City -

Premier League Tottenham Brentford Fulham Crystal Palace Chelsea Wolves Bournemouth Nottingham Forest Luton Town Everton Burnley Sheffield United

When are the Carabao Cup second round games played?

The second-round of the Carabao Cup will take place on the week commencing August 28.