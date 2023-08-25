'It was consensual' - Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales refuses to resign after kissing Women's World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso and hits out at 'false feminism' in bizarre speech

Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales is refusing to resign amid the controversy sparked by a “consensual kiss” with Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup.

In the aftermath of Spain capturing a global crown in Sydney with a 1-0 victory over England, Rubiales formed part of the post-match medal and trophy presentation.

It was during that ceremony that he was spotted grabbing Barcelona star Hermoso and planting a kiss on her lips.

Said actions have generated lively debate, with many calling for Rubiales to step down from his role.

Article continues below

He is adamant that no such action will be taken and has vowed to take his case to court if needs be.

Rubiales has apologised for causing any offence, but remains adamant that he did not act out of line during a passionate clinch with a player that he considers to be a close friend.

Addressing the issue of his future in a long and sometimes bizarre speech, Rubiales has said: “I have already apologised for an unfortunate gesture. I have already said about the kiss that it is mutual and consented and for which I have to apologise for the context.

“Was it serious enough for me to go? I will not resign. There must be a law for someone to leave a place. Is a consensual kiss enough to get me out of there? If someone wants to commit that atrocity, I can defend myself. I also hope that the law is complied with.”

GOAL

Rubiales added: “The kiss was consented. We had very affectionate moments. The moment Jenni appeared, she picked me up from the ground that we almost fell. And when she left me on the ground, we hugged. She took me up in her arms and we hugged. I told her that she will forget about the [missed] penalty. I told her that we had won the World Cup thanks to her.

“Whoever sees the video will understand that in front of millions of people on television, in front of all the people who were there, the desire that I could have in that kiss was the same that I could have kissing one of my daughters. That is understood by anyone and even those who are in the media. False feminism is a scourge.

“A social murder is being carried out. They are trying to kill me. As a Spaniard, I think we have to reflect on where we are going. Being a world champion is the greatest thing there is. For five years they have been going after me for everything - dozens of lawsuits, denunciations, requests for disqualification... They are always the same, we know who they are.

“They have referred to the kiss as vexation, sexual violence, without consent, assault... By God, what will women think who have really been sexually assaulted. To these people who want to murder me publicly, I am going to defend myself in court. I'm going to take action against them.”

Rather than giving any thought to walking away, Rubiales says that he intends to play a prominent role in Spain’s efforts to secure hosting rights for the 2030 Women’s World Cup.

He added: “We have a chance to bring the 2030 World Cup to Spain, with the positive dimension it would have, and that, I humbly tell you, I will also have something to do with.”