How to buy Colombia World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

There will be plenty of vocal support for Colombia when they take to the field during the group phase of the World Cup in the summer. With their opening two matches being played in Mexico and their final one staged in Florida, their fans will certainly create a positive vibe inside the stadiums. All their games also take place late in the daily schedule, under the lights, adding further excitement and atmosphere to the occasion.

Can Colombia rise to the occasion in North America in the summer? You could be there to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Colombia's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Colombia failed to spark in their group opener at the 2018 World Cup, losing 2-1 to Japan. However, La Tricolor reacted positively, recording 3-0 and 1-0 victories over Poland and Senegal respectively, to clinch a knockout berth.

They performed even better four years earlier, topping their World Cup 2014 group following three straight successes against Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan, netting nine times along the way. James Rodriguez memorably scored in each of Colombia’s first five matches during the 2014 Finals.

In the summer to come, Colombia get underway with a match-up against World Cup newcomers, Uzbekistan. The Asian nation lost only one of their 16 qualifiers, en route to booking their spot at the 2026 Finals in North America.

After Uzbekistan, Colombia will face the winner of the Inter-confederation play-off (IC Path 1), which will be either New Caledonia, Jamaica or DR Congo. Colombia will be hopeful of having plenty of points in the bag before they take on Portugal, who are ranked 6th in FIFA's world standings, in their final group encounter.

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Wednesday, June 17 Colombia vs Uzbekistan (8pm) Estadio Banorte (Mexico City) Tickets Tuesday, June 23 Colombia vs IC Path 1 winner (8pm) Estadio Akron (Guadalajara) Tickets Saturday, June 27 Colombia vs Portugal (7.30pm) Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) Tickets

What to expect from Colombia in the World Cup 2026?

Los Cafeteros were seen at the World Cup Finals for the first time in 1962, but there have been several lengthy periods when they failed to qualify for the greatest football fiesta on the planet (1966-1986 and 2002-2010). Colombia would make their biggest impact on the World Cup stage in 2014 when reaching the last-8 of the Brazilian-staged edition. It’s the only tournament to date in which Colombia has reached the quarter-finals. The fact that they missed out on the 2022 World Cup hit them hard and spurred them on even more to make a big impression in the summer to come.

Colombia did make positive strides forward in 2022,though, despite failing to reach the previous World Cup. They kicked off a jaw-dropping 28-game unbeaten run in March 2022 with a 3-0 win over Bolivia, which didn’t come to an end until July 2024, when they lost to Argentina in the Copa America Final, in front of 65,300 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It’s a venue they will be returning to during the group phase of World Cup 2026.

Nestor Lorenzo's men did ride a rollercoaster of emotion during the South American (CONMEBOL) World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Lows included losses against Bolivia, Uruguay, Ecuador & Brazil, although they weren't disgraced in any of those encounters, losing by a single goal in all four matches. On the flip side, there were memorable victories over both Argentina and Brazil in front of huge home crowds in Barranquilla, as well as wide-margin maulings against Chile (4-0) and Bolivia (3-0). Colombia concluded their qualifying campaign with a 6-3 away success in Venezuela.

When to buy Colombia World Cup 2026 tickets?

Supporters have several opportunities to purchase tickets for matches involving Colombia, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September) and the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October), there are a couple more to come, as shown below:

Random Selection Draw

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw completed and the group matches now known, the next phase of ticket sales is due to get underway from December 11 and run through until January 13.

During this phase, fans will be able to submit applications for specific matches. Tickets are sold at a fixed price and successful applicants will be notified if they’ve have won tickets in February.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (Spring 2026), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Nearer the time, and if tickets sell out (which they are likely to), fans can also take to the secondary marketplace on websites like StubHub, where fan-to-fan resale will be available with fluctuating prices.

Where to buy Colombia World Cup 2026 tickets

The primary and most reliable place to secure seats for Colombia matches is the official FIFA ticketing portal, where all World Cup tickets are first released.

Fans must register for a FIFA ID to participate in the various sales phases, which include early presales, random-selection draws, and later first-come, first-served releases.

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing websites like StubHub or Ticombo will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Fans considering third-party marketplaces should proceed cautiously, as unofficial resellers carry risks related to authenticity, transfer validity, and inflated pricing. It’s important to rely only on reputable platforms with strong buyer guarantees and clear refund policies.

Colombia World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Colombia's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Colombia World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Colombia matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: