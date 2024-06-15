Colombia vs Bolivia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Two teams featuring at this summer's Copa America will square off in a friendly encounter on Saturday evening, as Colombia take on Bolivia in Connecticut.
Colombia will enter the encounter fresh off an emphatic 5-1 victory over the United States, while Bolivia suffered a 3-1 defeat to Ecuador in their most recent fixture, with both teams now wrapping up their preparations for the Copa America, which begins on June 20.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Colombia vs Bolivia kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, June 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10:00 pm BST
|Venue:
|Pratt & Whitney Stadium
The game between Colombia and Bolivia will be played at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, with kick-off at 10:00 pm BST for fans in the UK on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
How to watch Colombia vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be available to watch on TrillerTV in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Colombia team news
Colombia's three goals against the United States were scored by second-half substitutes Jorge Carrascal, Luis Sinisterra, and Richard Rios, all of whom will be vying for a start in the attack here.
Rafael Santos Borre spearheaded the line against the United States last time out, and the 28-year-old is again set to operate in the final third of the pitch, while Jefferson Lerma should continue in the middle of the park.
Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, D Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Uribe, Lerma; Arias, J Rodriguez, Diaz; Borre
|Position
|Players
Bolivia team news
Bolivia boss Zago could potentially name the same side that took to the field against Ecuador last time out before making as many as six changes in the second half.
Carmelo Algaranaz has scored twice for his national side and is again set to operate in the attacking third of the pitch. Miguel Terceros, who scored his first international goal against Ecuador, should also be introduced off the bench.
Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Medina, Jusino, Sagredo, Suarez; Cuellar, Villamil, Cespedes, Vaca, Fernandez; Algaranaz
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lampe, Viscarra, Cordano
|Defenders:
|Je. Sagredo, Bejarano, Fernández, Haquin, Quinteros, Medina, Cuéllar, Vaca, Durán, Rocha, Jo. Segredo
|Midfielders:
|Saucedo, Justiniano, Ramallo, Bejarano, R. Vaca, Villarroel, Arrascaita, Villamil, Chura, Terceros
|Forwards:
|Martins, Algarañaz, Miranda, Cuéllar, Reinoso
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/03/22
|Colombia 3-0 Bolivia
|World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL
|03/09/21
|Bolivia 1-1 Colombia
|World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL
|24/03/17
|Colombia 1-0 Bolivia
|World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL
|25/03/16
|Bolivia 2-3 Colombia
|World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL
|23/03/13
|Colombia 5-0 Bolivia
|World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL