Colombia vs Panama: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the 2024 Copa America quarter-final match between Colombia and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia and Panama will battle for a spot in the 2024 Copa America semi-finals when they square off at the State Farm Stadium on Saturday.

The victors will face the winners of the last-eight fixture between Uruguay and Brazil.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colombia vs Panama kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 pm BST Venue: State Farm Stadium

The 2024 Copa America quarter-final match between Colombia and Panama will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

It will kick off at 11 pm BST on Sunday, July 7, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Colombia vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the 2024 Copa America quarter-final match between Colombia and Panama will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

Jefferson Lerma is suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards, so Mateus Uribe can come in as the replacement in midfield.

Jhon Lucumi remains a doubt due to a knock, as Davinson Sanchez and Carlos Cuesta are expected to persevere as the centre-back pair.

Head coach Nestor Lorenzo will have to decide between Jhon Cordoba, Rafael Santos Borre and Jhon Duran to lead the three-man frontline alongside captain James Rodriguez and Liverpool's Luis Diaz.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Uribe, J. Arias; Rodriguez, Cordoba, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Vargas, Montero Defenders: Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Sanchez, Machado Midfielders: Castano, Rios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Uribe, Quintero, Asprilla Forwards: Diaz, Borja, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba

Panama team news

Adalberto Carrasquilla will miss the game as part of his two-match suspension after the midfielder's direct red card in Panama's win against the USMNT last week.

Jovani Welch will hence continue to deputise for Carrasquilla alongside Cristian Martinez, with Cesar Blackman and Edgar Barcenas deployed on the flanks.

At the back, Carlos Harvey is also likely to continue ahead of Roderick Miller, while Jose Fajardo leads the line.

Panama possible XI: Mosquera; Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Harvey, Davies; Blackman, Martinez, Welch, Barcenas; Fajardo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mejia, Samudio, Mosquera Defenders: Davis, Murillo, Miller, Blackman, Cordoba, I. Anderson, E. Anderson, Farina, Valencia Midfielders: Godoy, Barcenas, Yanis, Martinez, Ayarza, Gondola, Welch, Harvey, Lenis Forwards: Fajardo, Rodriguez, Diaz, Guerrero

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colombia and Panama across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 3, 2019 Colombia 3-0 Panama International Friendly May 10, 2007 Panama 0-4 Colombia International Friendly July 21, 2005 Colombia 2-3 Panama CONCACAF Gold Cup July 6, 2005 Colombia 0-1 Panama CONCACAF Gold Cup February 27, 1973 Panama 2-4 Colombia Bolivarian Games

