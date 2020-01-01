Clubs to be allowed to make five substitutions when football resumes following coronavirus outbreak

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), which controls the laws of the game, say teams can make extra changes in order to protect players

Teams will be allowed to make five substitutions during matches when football resumes after the coronavirus-enforced break, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has confirmed.

The temporary change in the rules has been brought in to protect players' fitness when competitions come back after football across the world was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Article continues below

IFAB say they have made the decision on the request of FIFA and it will only be permitted in competitions which are due to finish by December 31 this year - meaning it will apply to 2019-20 league seasons and the current and should they resume, but not for the 2020-21 campaign.

More teams

It was also confirmed that only three stoppages for changes will be allowed per team - as are the regular rules of football - but that multiple changes will be allowed during those breaks, while clubs can also make substitutions at half time.

More to follow.