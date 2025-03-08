Clubs and brands join forces with Footballco to inspire young girls to consider careers in football on International Women's Day

This International Women's Day, GOAL and other Footballco brands are working to show girls that they don't need to play to win in women's football

Behind every goal, matchday, and headline, countless professionals shape the beautiful game from the sidelines. From analysts and journalists to marketing leads and designers, these roles are often unseen but essential.

That is why on this International Women's Day, we're spotlighting the women redefining football from the inside out to encourage more girls to consider roles in football beyond the pitch.

Great strides have been made to promote women's football, including across GOAL and our sister brands, such as INDIVISA, meaning more girls are seeing a future for themselves on the pitch. But the same can't be said for essential roles behind the scenes.

This is why INDIVISA's message of More Women in Football isn't focused on only the pitch, but all roles. As we and they believe that such inclusion can only be a positive for the sport.

The lack of visibility means many young women, especially those who don't play football, don't see a place for themselves in the industry. Without visible role models in these careers, the pipeline of future leaders - producers, strategists, analysts - risks running dry.

This campaign aims to change that. Through workshops, digital storytelling, and partnerships with clubs, we're showcasing the multitude of ways girls can be part of the game - no boots required.

Taking it to the classrooms

Over the course of this year, Footballco will partner with clubs, brands and creators to provide in-person workshops and seminars to inspire the next generation.

The first of these will be hosted by Unilever's Global Brand Director for Rexona / Sure, Emily Heath.

With 18 years of experience at Unilever, she has played a key role in shaping the company's global partnerships with FIFA, UEFA, and leading clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea.

Emily Heath said: "Football is an incredible game - a source of confidence, connection, and opportunity. But too many barriers still prevent young women from seeing it as a career path, especially off the pitch.

"I'm incredibly proud to be part of the More Women in Football programme, helping to spotlight the impressive female leaders in our industry and inspire the next generation to step into the game with confidence."

Stories that inspire: A Day in the Life

To further break down barriers, we're launching a social shorts series featuring women in diverse roles at clubs, brands and at Footballco. Each short will offer a behind-the-scenes look at a typical day - showing teenage girls that the path into football doesn't have to start with playing the game.

From content producers covering the world's biggest matches to legal experts ensuring smooth operations, these stories prove that passion for football can take many forms.

Football's future depends on diverse perspectives - on and off the pitch. Just as grassroots programs bring more girls into the game, investments in visibility and career education are essential for building future industry leaders.

Every girl who sees a woman thriving in a role they never knew existed is one step closer to believing they belong in football too.

The journey doesn't stop here. If you know stories of women making an impact behind the scenes, help us spread the word and share these today using the hashtag #MoreWomenInFootball and tag @goal