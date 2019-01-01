Club America wins Copa MX final over Juarez

A penalty from Emanual Aguilera lifted Las Agilas to their sixth cup victory all time, more than any other Mexican team

One was enough.

Club America scored just once, a penalty from Emanuel Aguilera, in the final but kept host FC Juarez from finding the back of the net in a 1-0 win that gives America the Copa MX crown.

Second-division side Juarez mounted a strong effort, earning a slight edge in possession and putting more shots on goal than America. There even was a free kick from goalkeeper Ivan Vazquez that nearly found the mark only for Aguilera to leap up from his position on the line and make a headed save.

From there, Miguel Herrera's squad was able to avoid significant danger and add the sixth Copa MX to the trophy case.

It's the first cup title for Las since the tournament was rebooted in 2012 with the last Copa MX crown coming back in 1973–74. America, already the record-holder for most league titles with 13, now stands alone as the most frequent winner of the cup as well, moving past Leon and Puebla which both have five.

Article continues below

What it means beyond lifting the trophy isn't exactly clear. Typically, the winner of the Copa MX Clausura plays the winner of the Copa MX Apertura in the Supercopa in the summer. However, since America won the Liga MX Apertura, it will play the Campeon de Campeones. In 2017, Chivas were in the same situation and America took the spot in the Supercopa thanks to the most points accumulated over both editions of the Copa MX.

It could be a role reversal, with Chivas standing in line to fill the spot thanks to its strong performance in both the Apertura and Clausura. However, the Guadalajara side already is committed to playing in the International Champions Cup on July 16, which could force the team to decline the invitation.

America returns to action this weekend by hosting Cruz Azul at the Estadio Azteca in a rematch of the Apertura title match. Juarez, which is sitting second from bottom in the Ascenso, has a quick turnaround to play the Cafetaleros de Tapachula.