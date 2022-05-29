'Close the votes, Benzema won it' - Ballon d'Or debate is over, insists Thierry Henry

The Frenchman feels his compatriot is a shoo-in for the individual prize after a stellar 2021-22 campaign

Karim Benzema has been backed to win this year's Ballon d'Or by Thierry Henry, who says the debate over who should win the award is over following Real Madrid's 14th Champions League triumph.

Benzema was one of eight Madrid players to equal Cristiano Ronaldo's record of five Champions League wins on Saturday night as Carlo Ancelotti's side beat Liverpool 1-0 in the 2021-22 final.

Vinicius Junior grabbed the only goal at the Stade de France, but Benzema finished as the top scorer in the competition with 15 to his name from 12 appearances, and Henry believes he has been the best player in the world this season.

What did Henry say about Benzema & the Ballon d'Or?

The former Arsenal and France striker says the vote for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner should already be closed as he insists that Benzema is the standout candidate for the individual prize.

"I just wanted to say something for France Football or whoever is voting. Close the votes, Benzema won it. Bye," Henry said after covering the final for CBS Sports.

France head coach Didier Deschamps has also expressed his belief that Benzema deserves to be recognised with the Golden Ball in light of Madrid's latest Champions League triumph.

The striker was also Madrid's leading scorer as they clinched the Liga title, with Deschamps saying to Telefoot when asked if he should win the accolade: "The answer is simple: yes. This new title and the sporting season achieved with his team, and what he was able to do, he was so decisive.

"Obviously, he was already one of the favourites and he deserves amply this reward."

What has Benzema said about the Ballon d'Or?

Benzema doesn't think he could have done any more this season to win the Ballon d'Or, which has been shared 13 times between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo over the past 14 years, with his Madrid team-mate Luka Modric the only other winner during that period.

However, the 34-year-old also says that a snub in the voting would not detract from his stellar campaign.

“Obviously, I finished my season, now I will join up with the national team," Benzema told Canal Plus.

"I think at club level I can't do better. We'll see what happens but in any case I'm proud of what I've achieved."

