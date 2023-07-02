Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the seven players Chelsea are still looking to sell in the summer transfer window

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell another seven players in the summer window, with Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on that list.

Blues looking to raise funds

Already moved several players on

More movement to come before deadline

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are, after investing heavily on fresh faces since the Todd Boehly-led consortium took charge at Stamford Bridge, eager to raise funds in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations and trim a bloated squad that has been inherited by new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That process has already seen N’Golo Kante leave as a free agent, while Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy have joined the French World Cup winner in Saudi Arabia. German forward Kai Havertz has been offloaded to Arsenal, Mateo Kovacic has joined Manchester City and Mason Mount is closing in on a switch to Manchester United.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are already looking at over £200 million ($253m) in sales, but Standard Sport reports that they want even more. USMNT star Pulisic could soon be off to AC Milan, Aubameyang is another being linked with teams in the Middle East, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest. Trevoh Chalobah could also be moved on, Cesar Azpilicueta appears destined to head back to his native Spain, offers will be listened to for Marc Cucurella and Romelu Lukaku is still wanted on a permanent basis by Inter.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea believe that they can raise a further £100m-plus ($127m), allowing them to bring in more additions. Nicolas Jackson has already been snapped up from Villarreal, with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga next in the Blues’ sights.