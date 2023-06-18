Christian Pulisic may not leave Chelsea this summer due to a lack of suitors willing to match his wage demands.

USA international keen on exit

Struggling to find new club

Blues happy to sell

WHAT HAPPENED? Manager Mauricio Pochettino is likely to oversee a clearout this summer as he bids to trim a bloated squad but the club are finding it difficult to shift the players they would like to move on. Pulisic is deemed a saleable asset who would be happy to leave but his future is complicated by a lack of suitors.

WHY CAN'T PULISIC LEAVE? The US men's national team star has struggled to find a club willing to take on his wages, which stand at over £200,000-per-week, as per the Daily Mail. Pulisic is said to be keen to remain in England but other Premier League clubs deem his salary prohibitively expensive. Juventus, who have been linked with the forward recently, could feel the same.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic struggled for minutes last season, as he made just eight Premier League starts. It remains to be seen if he is deemed a first-team player by Pochettino in 2023/24.

WHAT'S NEXT? Chelsea are attempting to overhaul their squad this summer and are in negotiations to sell both Mason Mount to Manchester United and Kai Havertz to Arsenal. N'Golo Kante is also expected to join Al-Ittihad, while Mateo Kovacic may join Manchester City.