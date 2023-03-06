Graham Potter has confirmed Christian Pulisic is available for Chelsea's must-win game against former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Potter confirms Pulisic availability

Chelsea coming through major injury crisis

And must overturn first leg UCL defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? With spirits high after a much-needed win at the weekend over Leeds United in the Premier League, Chelsea have received another boost in the form of a return from injury for winger Pulisic ahead of their must-win Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund. Head coach Graham Potter offered a big injury update on Pulisic, as well as other returning first-team stars.

WHAT THEY SAID: In his press conference ahead of the big game, he said: "Reece [James], we'll make a decision on him tomorrow.

"Christian Pulisic is in the squad, but it is too soon for N'Golo [Kante] but he's looking good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Blues had been hamstrung by injuries to a number of key players in the last few months which, combined with an influx of new faces in the January transfer window, has created chaos for Potter to navigate.

Pulisic had been used by Potter frequently before his injury and provides a significant boost in being available against his former employers, having been out with a knee issue since the middle of January. Chelsea must overturn a 1-0 deficit having been defeated in Dortmund, in order to keep alive their European campaign for the season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? For the sake of their season and Potter's job, Chelsea must find a way to get past Dortmund at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, as they languish in the Premier League's mid-table and look all but out of the race for a top four place.