Christensen had ‘doubts’ but never considered leaving Chelsea

The Danish defender has struggled for regular first-team football this season but insists a January move was never on the cards as he feels valued

Andreas Christensen admits to having had “doubts” about his future heading into the January transfer window, but insists a move was never considered as he was made to feel valued.

With Maurizio Sarri favouring David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger as his centre-half partnership this season, international Christensen has found himself on the fringes.

He has made 15 appearances across all competitions, but only two of those have come in the .

Exit talk was sparked around Christensen as he struggled for regular game time, with the likes of , and among those credited with interest in the 22-year-old.

No deal was done over the winter, though, as a man with three years remaining on his current contract was assured that he still has an important role to play at Stamford Bridge.

Christensen told Bold.dk: “At the moment there's two clear first choices, and then there's me. I just have to show that I'm ready and take the chance when I get it.

“There was a lot of talk [over a January move] but it was quickly made clear that the club still saw me as someone who would play.

“Of course that's really nice to hear so I just have to keep proving myself. I think I've been good the last few times I've got the chance and then I can only hope that I'll be selected more often.”

Christensen, who made 40 appearances under Antonio Conte last season and penned a new deal with Chelsea in January 2018, added: “Obviously I had a lot of doubts.

“But once the club assured me I am needed, it really wasn't that hard for me to accept.

“I've been in the club for many years and I still love being here. It's solely because of the playing time that the transfer consideration started.

“But I'm looking forward and I've come to terms with the situation.”

There are still plenty of opportunities for Christensen to see minutes this season, with Chelsea through to the Carabao Cup final, the fifth round of the - where they will meet Manchester United on Monday - the last 32 of the and pushing for a top-four finish in the Premier League.