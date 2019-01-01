Chivas name Tomas Boy manager

Contrary to his last name, the Guadalajara club's new coach has plenty of experience in Liga MX but has never lifted a major trophy

A familiar face to Liga MX fans will take over at Chivas with the club announcing Tomas Boy as its new manager.

Boy replaces Jose Cardozo, who was fired last week after a five-match winless run in league play and Copa MX elimination to rival America.

The new manager has held various coaching gigs in since 1989 but notably has never won a major trophy with a SuperLiga crown with Morelia the only silverware he can boast of. The legendary Guadalajara club hopes that can change this time around.

"After a deep period of analysis of what the team requires at the moment to turn around both mentally and in the sporting aspect that will immediately help us rebound in the tournament, Club Deportivo Guadalajara makes known that from today Tomas Boy is the coach of the first team," a statement read.

"With a long path in national soccer and complete knowledge of diverse situations and scenarios that must be faced at times, Tomas Boy has the experience of impressing this love of his squads to go out to the field of play and give their all to achieve the goal of getting points each round."

One of those situations for Chivas is the possibility of relegation. While Veracruz already is the one team sent down this campaign, Chivas will sit near the bottom of the six-tournament aggregate table used to decide who will face the drop in the spring of 2020. They're currently above only Veracruz and Queretaro.

That stat shows the sad state of affairs the team has been in, aside from a brief return to glory with manager Matias Almeyda leading the team to Liga MX, Copa MX and Concacaf titles before falling out with club directors and departing in the summer of 2018. Cardozo took over but got little backing from the board and took mostly the same players to the Club World Cup in December 2018, where the team logged one of the worst-ever showings for a Concacaf team at the competition.

This winter, the club, which signs only Mexican players, made more additions with defender Hiram Mier, midfielder Jesus Molina and forward Alexis Vega arriving in the offseason. However, they haven't had the desired effect with Chivas sitting 14th, six places and six points out of the playoffs.

Chivas will be the ninth Mexican team coached by Boy, with the 66-year-old having multiple stints at several of those clubs. He most recently coached Cruz Azul and prior to that helped Guadalajara's cross-town rival Atlas avoid falling to the Ascenso.