WATCH: Giorgio Chiellini calls Riqui Puig a 'clown' after LA Galaxy star's Lionel Messi-inspired celebration against LAFC

Giorgio Chiellini was not impressed by Riqui Puig's Lionel Messi-inspired celebration on Tuesday night.

Puig does Messi-inspired celebration

Called a clown by Chiellini

Two sides meet again July 4

WHAT HAPPENED? Puig scored a dazzling goal in a 2-0 win against a heavily-rotated LAFC side, helping push the Galaxy into the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup. After the goal, Puig removed his shirt and held it towards LAFC's home crowd in a celebration that resembled Messi's famous moment while with Barcelona.

During Puig's postgame media availability, Chiellini walked by and seemingly called Puig "payaso", the Spanish word for clown.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident adds another layer to one of MLS's best rivalries, although that rivalry has been a bit one-sided as of late. LAFC, the defending MLS Cup champions, are once again atop the West, while the Galaxy find themselves bottom with just two wins in 13 MLS games.

WHAT NEXT? Puig and the LA Galaxy are set to host Charlotte FC this weekend while LAFC will now look ahead to a clash with Leon in the CONCACAF Champions League final. The two sides will meet again for the next El Trafico on July 4.

