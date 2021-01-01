Chelsea's defensive disasterclass in shock West Brom defeat leaves Tuchel's unbeaten run in tatters

The Blues were hoping to strengthen their hold on fourth place but suffered a stunning 5-2 loss at home to Sam Allardyce's relegation-battlers

Chelsea 2-5 West Brom: Match statistics

Chelsea were given a brutal reminder of just how far they still have to go under Thomas Tuchel in Saturday's stunning 5-2 defeat by West Brom at Stamford Bridge.

The shock setback ended the Blues' 14-game unbeaten run under the German manager, and painfully underlined that securing Champions League qualification will be anything but a formality.

Having previously conceded just two goals since Tuchel took charge in January, Chelsea were expected to have little trouble keeping a clean sheet against a side sitting 19th in the Premier League table.

However, flaws remain in this squad, and they were brutally exposed by West Brom.

Chelsea's new attacking signings simply aren't impacting games as much as expected. Much of the focus has been on Timo Werner but more is also expected of both Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Hakim Ziyech, to his credit, had scored twice in the Blues' two games but he was hauled off immediately after Thiago Silva's red card just before the half-hour mark.

The 36-year-old defender was booked twice for two rash challenges but both of his tackles came after Jorginho had turned over possession in dangerous areas.

It summed up what was already a sloppy display from the hosts, even though they were 1-0 up at the time, with Pulisic having tapped home a rebound, after Marcos Alonso's fine free kick had come back off the post.

Matheus Pereira scored twice before half-time to end a 12-hour run without conceding a goal for Tuchel's side. Silva's dismissal undoubtedly had a huge effect when Sam Johnstone's long ball landed at the feet of Pereira, who lobbed Edouard Mendy to make it 1-1.

Seconds later, both Jorginho and Reece James were at fault with Pereira being allowed several touches in the Blues' box before making it 2-1.

Pulisic's goal did not prevent him from being replaced by Mason Mount at half-time, but things turned even worse for Chelsea as goals from Callum Robinson and Mbaye Diagne made it 4-1.

Mount made it 4-2 after unselfish work from Werner, who now has more assists than goals this season in all competitions, but it was too little too late.

Remarkably, Robinson struck again in added time to make it 5-2 to ensure West Brom secured their joint-biggest win at Stamford Bridge, last winning 5-2 here in 1928-29.

Article continues below

Tuchel's positive and focused coaching methods had papered over the cracks from the Frank Lampard era. However, they still do exist and, on occasions, they will reappear.

Given Chelsea have risen from 10th into the top four since Tuchel's arrival, this result is not a disaster but all honeymoon periods eventually end at this club. Equally, Tuchel's good work is not going to be undone by a poor game on the back of an international break.

The result simply serves as a reminder that this project is still at the start, with too many players still underperforming. Tuchel is still getting his ideas across to a group that need to learn what it takes to be champions once they have secured their top-four finish.