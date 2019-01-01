Chelsea youngster Reece James did not suffer broken ankle playing for England

There were fears that the teenage full back had broken his right ankle playing at the Toulon Tournament, but X-rays have allayed such fears

starlet Reece James did not suffer a broken ankle while playing for Under-20s on Friday, Goal can confirm.

The 19-year-old was stretchered off in great pain while playing for England against at the Toulon Tournament in .

Immediately it was speculated that the full-back had broken his right ankle but Goal has learned that X-rays have ruled out a break.

The tests confirmed that the defender suffered a heavy sprain to ankle ligaments.

James is returning to England on Saturday and will report to Chelsea on Sunday for further medical tests, which will determine the full extent of his injury and how long he will be sidelined for.

The teenager is regarded as one of Chelsea's most promising young players and spent a successful 2018-19 season on loan at .

The right-back was named Wigan's Player of the Year and was also selected in the EFL Team of the Year.

England endured a miserable 2019 Toulon Tournament, finishing bottom of Group A after three straight losses to , and Chile.