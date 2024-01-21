Chelsea Women vs Manchester United Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea FC Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Women's Super League leaders Chelsea will return to league action when they welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge for a blockbuster showdown on Sunday lunchtime

Aiming for a fourth successive WSL title in what is head coach Emma Hayes' final term in charge, the hosts' currently sit at the top of the table with 25 points after 10 rounds, two points ahead of runners-up Manchester City.

The Blues' rallied from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 after extra time in last weekend's FA Cup fourth-round match, and will look to kick off a hectic stretch of games with a win against a Manchester United side, who are seven points adrift in fourth place.

Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Women and Manchester United Women face each other at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

The Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Manchester United will be available to watch on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women team news

The Blues will have to cope with the absence of their talismanic striker Sam Kerr after the Australian sustained a season-ending knee injury during the club's warm-weather training camp in Morocco earlier this month.

The Blues are also expected to be without the services of Millie Bright, Aniek Nouwen, Katerina Svitkova and Catarina Macario.

The Blues have completed the signing of Nathalie Bjorn from Everton during the winter transfer window, and the multifaceted defender will be pushing for her first start after coming off the bench to make her debut in the FA Cup win over West Ham.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Berger; Lawrence, Buchanan, Carter, Charles; Ingle, Cuthbert; James, Kirby, Reiten; Fishel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan Midfielders: Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd Forwards: James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishel

Manchester United Women team news

Gabby George, Jess Simpson and Emma Watson are long-term absentees and remain unavailable for selection due to their respective knee issues, while Hinata Miyazawa (foot) has also been ruled out for this one.

Lisa Naalsund was out for the Red Devils' FA Cup matchup against Newcastle but could return to fold this weekend, while Irene Guerrero is vying for a start after making her competitive comeback from an injury layoff last time out. Aoife Mannion has returned to full training, but this game may come too soon for her.

Manchester United Women possible XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Ladd, Zelem; Parris, Toone, Galton; Malard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner Midfielders: Toone, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Scoreline Competition 14/05/23 Manchester United Women 0-0 Chelsea FC Women FA Cup, Women 12/03/23 Chelsea FC Women 1-1 Manchester United Women The FA Women's Super League 07/11/22 Manchester United Women 1-1 Chelsea FC Women The FA Women's Super League 08/05/22 Chelsea FC Women 4-2 Manchester United Women The FA Women's Super League 03/02/22 Chelsea FC Women 3-1 Manchester United Women FA Women's League Cup

