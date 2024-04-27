Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's Champions League semi-final

How to watch the Champions League match between Chelsea FC Women and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Barcelona in the second leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Erin Cuthbert scored the only goal in the first leg, giving Chelsea an advantage heading into the second leg at home.

Chelsea will be confident of making it three wins in a row across all competitions as they prepare to welcome Barcelona to their turf. The defeat to Chelsea was Barcelona's only defeat of the season so far and hence, a comeback is very much on the cards.

Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.30 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

The visitors continue to be without defender Mapi Leon due to a knee injury sustained in December.

Expecting to keep continuity, Jonatan Giraldez is anticipated to field a lineup similar to the one that started the first leg.

Barcelona Women predicted XI: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Caldentey, Paralluelo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panos, Coll, Gemma Defenders: Paredes, Jana, Marta, Bronze, O. Batlle Midfielders: Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Brugts Forwards: Pina, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Rolfo, Bruna, Oshoala

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes will be without Maren Mjelde, Nathalie Bjorn, Aniek Nouwen, Sam Kerr, and Mia Fishel for the upcoming match due to injuries.

Club captain Millie Bright, who recently returned from injury and was an unused substitute in the first-leg victory against Barcelona, is likely to be on the bench.

Chelsea FC Women predicted XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, James; Ramirez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Bright Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd Forwards: Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20 Apr 2024 Barcelona Women 0-1 Chelsea Women Women's Champions League 27 Apr 2023 Barcelona Women 1-1 Chelsea FC Women Women's Champions League 22 Apr 2023 Chelsea FC Women 0-1 Barcelona Women Women's Champions League 17 May 2021 Chelsea FC Women 0-4 Barcelona Women Women's Champions League

