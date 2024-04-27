This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
Stamford Bridge
Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's Champions League semi-final

Champions LeagueChelsea FC Women vs BarcelonaChelsea FC WomenBarcelona

How to watch the Champions League match between Chelsea FC Women and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Barcelona in the second leg of the Women's Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Erin Cuthbert scored the only goal in the first leg, giving Chelsea an advantage heading into the second leg at home.

Chelsea will be confident of making it three wins in a row across all competitions as they prepare to welcome Barcelona to their turf. The defeat to Chelsea was Barcelona's only defeat of the season so far and hence, a comeback is very much on the cards.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date:April 27, 2024
Kick-off time:5.30 pm BST
Venue:Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 3Watch here
DAZNWatch here
DAZN 1Watch here

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports and DAZN in the UK. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

The visitors continue to be without defender Mapi Leon due to a knee injury sustained in December.

Expecting to keep continuity, Jonatan Giraldez is anticipated to field a lineup similar to the one that started the first leg.

Barcelona Women predicted XI: Coll; Bronze, Paredes, Engen, Batlle; Bonmatí, Walsh, Guijarro; Graham Hansen, Caldentey, Paralluelo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Panos, Coll, Gemma
Defenders:Paredes, Jana, Marta, Bronze, O. Batlle
Midfielders:Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Walsh, Engen, Brugts
Forwards:Pina, Paralluelo, Mariona, Graham, Rolfo, Bruna, Oshoala

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes will be without Maren Mjelde, Nathalie Bjorn, Aniek Nouwen, Sam Kerr, and Mia Fishel for the upcoming match due to injuries.

Club captain Millie Bright, who recently returned from injury and was an unused substitute in the first-leg victory against Barcelona, is likely to be on the bench.

Chelsea FC Women predicted XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, James; Ramirez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger
Defenders:Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Bright
Midfielders:Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd
Forwards:Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
20 Apr 2024Barcelona Women 0-1 Chelsea WomenWomen's Champions League
27 Apr 2023Barcelona Women 1-1 Chelsea FC WomenWomen's Champions League
22 Apr 2023Chelsea FC Women 0-1 Barcelona WomenWomen's Champions League
17 May 2021Chelsea FC Women 0-4 Barcelona WomenWomen's Champions League

Useful links

