Explained: Why did VAR controversially cancel West Ham's late equaliser against Chelsea?

West Ham's late equaliser against Chelsea on Saturday was wiped away by VAR, as Jarrod Bowen was deemed to have fouled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Mendy struck by Bowen's cleat as he tried to clear

Goalkeeper stayed down as Maxwel Cornet put ball in net

David Moyes furious with overturned equaliser

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham were controversially denied a point at Stamford Bridge when Maxwel Cornet's late strike was called off. Referees deemed that Bowen had fouled Mendy in the build-up - but the Hammers strongly disagreed. The Blues held on to win 2-1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were spared another disappointing result after their mid-week defeat against Southampton. They trailed 1-0 to West Ham but turned things around through Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz.

DID YOU KNOW? Moyes has still never won a match at Stamford Bridge in his managerial career.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues begin their Champions League campaign on Tuesday against Dinamo Zagreb.