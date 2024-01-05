Chelsea vs Preston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Preston North End, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Preston in the third round of the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues have only lost one out of their last five games and will fancy a good run in the FA Cup this season under Mauricio Pochettino. They are up against Preston who have only managed two wins from their last 10 matches. The Premier League club are the firm favourites for this one and they will look to avoid a shocking upset.

Chelsea vs Preston North End kick-off time

Date: January 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.30 pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Preston North End online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are dealing with an extensive injury roster, with key players such as Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Cucurella, and Lesley Ugochukwu sidelined with various injury issues. Additionally, Nicolas Jackson is out of contention, having joined the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Enzo Fernandez, who bounced back from a hernia concern, made a second-half appearance against Luton. There is a possibility that the midfielder might be given a starting role come Saturday.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Gilchrist, Silva, Colwill; Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling; Broja.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James Midfielders: Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Nkunku

Preston team news

Preston has only one injury worry, revolving around winger Robbie Brady, whose participation remains uncertain due to an unspecified issue that has kept him sidelined for the last three matches.

The competition for a starting role in the attack includes top scorer Will Keane, boasting six goals this season, alongside Ched Evans, Milutin Osmajic, and Emil Riis Jakobsen, who has recently made a comeback from a long-term knee injury.

Preston predicted XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Ledson, McCann, Browne, Millar; Evans, Keane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson Midfielders: Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen Forwards: Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match January 23, 2010 FA Cup Preston 0-2 Chelsea March 18, 1961 Premier League Chelsea 1-1 Preston October 29, 1960 Premier League Preston 0-2 Chelsea December 19, 1959 Premier League Preston 4-5 Chelsea August 22, 1959 Premier League Chelsea 4-4 Preston

