Chelsea vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Manchester United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. The Blues are still struggling in 12th place in the league standings whereas the Red Devils are much better off in sixth and will be looking to climb further up the table.

The Blues are unbeaten since their loss against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. However, they have been unable to string enough wins together so as to climb up the standings quickly. Manchester United have won two games and drew the third after their defeat in the Manchester derby in the first week of March. Both teams will be confident of picking up a win from this clash.

Chelsea vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: April 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.15 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Thursday, with kick-off at 8.15 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are dealing with the absence of Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Levi Colwill, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu. Ben Chilwell is unlikely to play, having not resumed training yet due to a knee issue.

On a brighter note, head coach Mauricio Pochettino announced that Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah, and Malo Gusto are back in training and may participate to some extent in Thursday's match.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards/

Manchester United team news

Manchester United will be without Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez, who are sidelined for a month with hamstring and calf injuries, respectively. They are joined by Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, and Tyrell Malacia, who are currently receiving medical treatment. Altay Bayindir is also a doubt due to a muscle problem.

On a positive note, Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans could make appearances on Thursday, having overcome minor problems to participate in this week's training sessions.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; Mainoo, McTominay; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Amad Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/12/23 Manchester United 2 - 1 Chelsea Premier League 26/05/23 Manchester United 4 - 1 Chelsea Premier League 22/10/22 Chelsea 1 - 1 Manchester United Premier League 29/04/22 Manchester United 1 - 1 Chelsea Premier League 28/11/21 Chelsea 1 - 1 Manchester United Premier League

