Chelsea vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Fulham in a Premier League London derby clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The Blues are 10th in the standings and only four points ahead of the visitors as they head into the game.

Mauricio Pochettino's team is going through a disappointing season overall. They have shown flashes of potential but have not been consistent. After a run of three back-to-back wins, their most recent outing was a defeat in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final in the hands of Middlesbrough.

Fulham also suffered a defeat in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool and will be looking to bounce back with a result that may or may not be considered an upset, considering their opponents' form.

Chelsea vs Fulham kick-off time

Date: January 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform as well as YouTube channels of the teams. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Nicolas Jackson is away on national team duty for the Africa Cup of Nations, but the worrying issue at the club is the number of injured players. This unfortunate list includes Wesley Fofana (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Robert Sanchez (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Reece James (hamstring), and Romeo Lavia (thigh).

The Blues are further challenged by the fresh injury concern regarding Christopher Nkunku. The team is also awaiting the fitness status of Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), and Benoit Badiashile (unspecified), all of whom have resumed full training but remain touch-and-go for the upcoming fixtures.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gallagher, Fernandez; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Broja.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Maatsen, James Midfielders: Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington

Fulham team news

Fulham saw the return of veteran defender Tim Ream to the matchday squad in their semi-final clash against Liverpool.

Harrison Reed experienced discomfort at Anfield on Wednesday. The midfielder is not at full fitness, raising the possibility of a recall for Tom Cairney.

Due to their AFCON call-ups, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Fode Ballo-Toure are all currently unavailable.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Palhinha, Cairney; Decordova-Reid, Pereira, Willian; Jimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Robinson, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition October 2023 Fulham 0 - 2 Chelsea Premier League July 2023 Chelsea 2 - 0 Fulham Friendly February 2023 Chelsea 0 - 0 Fulham Premier League January 2023 Fulham 2 - 1 Chelsea Premier League May 2021 Chelsea 2 - 0 Fulham Premier League

