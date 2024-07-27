Chelsea vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the friendly match between Chelsea and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Celtic in their second friendly in the pre-season tour of the USA at the Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea were held by Wrexham on Wednesday. Lesley Ugochukwu and Christopher Nkunku managed to score for the Blues and will be hoping for more goals when they take on the Scottish champions.

Celtic have been impressive in pre-season, winning their last three friendlies in a row. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 win over Manchester City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Celtic kick-off time

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm BST Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

The match will be played at the Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 9 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Celtic TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

New signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will be hoping to recover from the injury that prevented his debut against Wrexham.

Marc Cucurella, Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo, and Enzo Fernandez are unavailable due to their summer international commitments.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Colwill; Dewsbury-Hall, Veiga; Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling; Guiu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arrizabalaga, Petrović, Sánchez, Słonina, Bettinelli, Bergström Defenders: James, Chilwell, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Badiashile, Disasi, Chalobah, Sarr, Gilchrist, Adarabioyo, Wiley Midfielders: Mudryk, Sterling, Madueke, Santos, Lavia, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Ugochukwu, Dewsbury-Hall, Veiga Forwards: Lukaku, Nkunku, Jackson, Guiu, Broja, Ângelo, Fofana, Washington, Moreira, Kellyman

Celtic team news

On Celtic's side, Nicolas Kuhn shone against Manchester City in the last outing with a first-half brace. He is expected to play on the right again for the Scottish champions.

There are no fresh injury concerns in the camp.

Celtic possible XI: Bain; Donovan, Welsh, Scales, Anderson; Hatate, Iwaka, O'Riley; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Palma.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sinisalo, Bain, Siegrist Defenders: Taylor, Lagerbielke, Scales, Nawrocki, Kobayashi, Montgomery, Ralston, Welsh Midfielders: Holm, McCarthy, Kwon, Iwata, Shaw, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Yang, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn, M. Johnston

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Chelsea and Celtic.

