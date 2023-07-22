Chelsea vs Brighton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League Summer Series match between Chelsea and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will face on fellow Premier League club Brighton in a pre-season friendly on Sunday at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, United States. The match is part of the pre-season tournament named the Premier League Summer Series.

The Blues will be looking to build on their 5-0 win over Wrexham in their previous pre-season friendly. The youngsters and new signings got some crucial minutes and will be hoping to continue their preparation for the upcoming season.

Brighton ended the previous season with a defeat but managed to finish sixth in the standings. They will be wanting to retain their position heading into the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: July 22, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 am BST Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

The pre-season friendly between Chelsea and Brighton will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Kick-off is at midnight 12 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

The Chelsea vs Brighton pre-season fixture will be shown live on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea fans will be glad to hear that Reece James has recovered from his illness and is likely to feature against Brighton. At the other end of the field, Mauricio Pochettino may opt to field Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, and Raheem Sterling as a forward trio for the first time.

Trevoh Chalobah is dealing with an Achilles issue after the last match and might not start, but Kepa Arrizabalaga and Thiago Silva are likely to make their first appearances.

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Gusto, Thiago Silva, Humphreys, Chilwell; Andrey, Chukwuemeka, Casadei; Jackson, Nkunku, Sterling.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Cumming, Slonina, Bergstrom, Beach Defenders: Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Colwill, Maatsen, Casade, Jamesi, Burstow, Gilchrist, Hall Midfielders: Fernandez, Mudryk, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Cucurella, Gusto, Humphreys Forwards: Nkunku, Sterling, Santos, Gabriel, Moreira, Jackson

Brighton team news

Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi has hinted that Moises Caicedo is likely to stay at the club this summer despite Chelsea's attempts to buy him.

Joao Pedro, Mo Dahoud, James Milner, and Bart Verbruggen, all of whom are new signings, are potential players to start against the Blues. Additionally, Simon Adingra, who spent last season on loan in Belgium, could make his first appearance for the club.

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Estupiñán, Dunk, Veltman, Caicedo, Gilmour, Lallana, João Pedro, Ferguson, Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sánchez, Steele, McGill, Verbruggen, Rushworth Defenders: Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, van Hecke, Estupiñán, Veltman, Karbownik, Turns Midfielders: March, Groß, Lallana, Moder, Sarmiento, Mitoma, Caicedo, Ayari, Gilmour, Buonanotte, Moran, Alzate, Dahoud, Leonard, Milner, Weir Forwards: Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson, Adingra, Connolly, João Pedro, Zeqiri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 2023 Chelsea 1-2 Brighton Premier League October 2022 Brighton 4-1 Chelsea Premier League January 2022 Brighton 1-1 Chelsea Premier League December 2021 Chelsea 1-1 Brighton Premier League April 2021 Chelsea 0-0 Brighton Premier League

