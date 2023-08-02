Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season match between Chelsea and Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Borussia Dortmund up next as part of their pre-season preparations at the Soldier Field Stadium on Thursday. These two teams met in the Champions League last season and the outcome was an aggregate victory for the Premier League side over two legs.

The Blues have won three out of their last four friendly fixtures. Mauricio Pochettino's team looked good out on the pitch and will be looking to end the pre-season series on a high. Dortmund are unbeaten since their defeat to RB Leipzig in April. They have won all their last five pre-season friendlies which includes a 3-2 win over Manchester United in their most recent outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Dortmund kick-off time

Date: August 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 1.30am BST Venue: Soldier Field

The game between Chelsea and Dortmund will be played at the Soldier Field Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 1.30am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea vs Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

The Chelsea vs Dortmund fixture will be shown live on Viaplay Sports 1 in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Both Noni Madueke and Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea are currently uncertain for the upcoming match and will undergo assessment before kickoff.

On the other hand, Wesley Fofana, Armando Broja, Benoit Badiashile, and Marcus Bettinelli are all ruled out due to injuries.

Chelsea predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; James, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Santos, Fernandez; Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Nkunku; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kepa, Cumming, Slonina, Bergstrom, Beach Defenders: Silva, Chilwell, Colwill, Maatsen, Casade, Jamesi, Burstow, Gilchrist, Hall Midfielders: Fernandez, Mudryk, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Cucurella, Gusto, Humphreys Forwards: Nkunku, Sterling, Santos, Gabriel, Moreira, Jackson

Dortmund team news

Felix Nmecha, Dortmund's recent summer signing, has not made an appearance for his new club yet, and it is uncertain whether he will be involved in Thursday's match.

Nico Schlotterbeck and Julien Duranville were absent during the victory over Manchester United and are uncertain for the upcoming clash against Chelsea.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Meunier, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Malen, Haller, Adeyemi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Meyer, Lotka Defenders: Meunier, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson, Wolf, Bensebaini, Bueno Midfielders: Can, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Brandt, Ozcan, T. Hazard, Papadopoulos Forwards: Malen, Adeyemi, Haller, Moukoko, Bamba, Besong, Pohlmann

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2023 Chelsea 2-0 Dortmund Champions League February 2023 Dortmund 1-0 Chelsea Champions League

Useful links